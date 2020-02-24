THREE teenagers have been arrested in connection with an incident involving bladed weapons which saw terrified shoppers run for cover in a fast food restaurant.

Essex Police were called to Pier Avenue shortly before 1.30pm on February 5 following reports of a disturbance involving two people with knives.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, which was outside the town centre McDonald’s, the people had fled the scene.

In a bid to catch those responsible for the disturbance, extra stop and search powers were put in place for 48-hours, but no weapons were recovered.

A 17-year-old boy, from Walton, has now been arrested and charged with affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to legal reasons, was also charged with a robbery which took place in Clacton on Friday January 24.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday February 17, where he denied all of the charges.

He is now due to stand trial at Southend Youth Court on Thursday March 26.

A 19-year-old man from St Osyth and a 17-year-old boy from Dagenham were also arrested on suspicion of affray.

They have been released on bail until Thursday March 12 and Sunday March 8.