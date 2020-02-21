AN elderly cyclist was left seriously injured after a collision with a vehicle which failed to stop.

Essex Police received reports of a collision involving a cyclist and car at around 6.50pm on Friday February 14.

The incident had occurred at the roundabout at the junction with London Road, in Clacton, and the A133.

Following the collision, the car, which Essex Police do not have a description of, is said to have failed to stop at the scene.

The biker, a man in his 60s, was left with a dislocated shoulder as a result of the collision.

An investigation has now been launched and anyone with information or CCTV or dash cam footage, is urged to call 101 quoting incident 1033 of 14 February.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.