FED-UP residents have hit out at the lack of infrastructure after another development was approved in Walton.

Partner Construction and Clapper Capital’s plans for 53 two-storey homes at the front of the former Martello Caravan Park site off Kirby Road were approved by Tendring Council’s planning committee.

The site had been earmarked for a Tesco, but the company scrapped its plans in 2015 as part of a cost-cutting move.

The council’s planning committee debated the blueprints after they were called in for scrutiny by councillor Delyth Miles, who was concerned about the density of development, flooding and sewerage issues.

The committee approved the plans, but added a condition around drainage.

The council said because the entire development will be made up from affordable homes, the normal financial contributions for facilities in the community will for the most part be waived.

But Graham Smith, chairman of Kirby Residents Association, said: “Tendring’s planning department can see no difference between 53 houses being connected into the sewers as opposed to one supermarket.

“There are already 216 houses being built here we cannot possibly take another 53 without large improvements to the infrastructure.

Mr Smith is concerned about drainage and surface water at the site, known as Cartbridge Meadow.

“This is becoming an ever increasing issue for Walton and Kirby,” he said.

“Continuous building with no infrastructure improvements cannot go on.

“Perhaps if planning had done their job and got a Local Plan in place that might help residents oppose unrestricted building. We have not had one since 2011. In the mean time council tax will rise, councillors expenses will rise and the quality of life for residents will continue to fall.”

Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for housing, welcomed the committee’s decision.

“Although planning applications must take their legal course and comply with all of the national and local policies, I welcome the ultimate decision as this will help to provide affordable homes in our area,” he said.

“We are committed to improving the quality and quantity of homes in Tendring to ensure residents have a decent place to live.”

Frinton and Walton Town Council had recommended the “bland” plans for refusal for being “under-designed and overdeveloped” and because of the lack of infrastructure.

It said the land is a greenfield site and is also a safe haven for birds, flora and fauna.

Tendring Council previously said work was progressing well on adopting a new Local Plan, which it is hoped will be in place in the winter of 2020/21.