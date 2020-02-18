A MAN was arrested less than an hour after quick-working officers attended a burglary.

Essex Police received reports at about 11.45pm on Monday (Feb 17), of a burglary in Kingwell Avenue, Clacton.

Two officers from the Clacton Local Policing Team, including one who had not long completed her training, visited the property and quickly established that a stolen bank card had been used in a shop.

Within 40 minutes, they had located a 20-year-old man from Clacton, in London Road.

He was then arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody for questioning.