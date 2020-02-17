POLICE are on the hunt for a man in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Clacton.

Barry Hales, 40, who also goes by the name Barri White, has dark cropped hair and a nose piercing.

He now has a tattoo above his left eye which reads 'Scarlett Lilly', which is not shown in the attached picture.

Anyone with information on Hales' whereabouts is asked to call Clacton CID on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.