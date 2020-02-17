A HUGE new music festival is coming to Essex this summer - and Sir Tom Jones is set to headline it.

Hideaway Festival will take place next to Chelmsford’s Hylands Park in August.

Sir Tom, who is better known for performing at venues in Las Vegas and Hollywood, will be headlining the Saturday night.

Mama told him not to come but the 79-year-old, who first found fame in the early Sixties, will be putting on an unforgettable performance.

Cultural superstar Grace Jones will be topping the bill on Sunday.

The festival will also see performances from big names including Macy Gray and Beverley Knight.

Tickets start from £42.50.

Organiser Roy Trickett said: “Hideaway Festival has been in the planning process for two years and I felt that there was a need and a gap in the market for Essex.

"We’ve worked hard to create a festival that is friendly to all with a relaxing and entertaining vibe perfect for families.

"This is a labour of love that we can’t wait to show off this August.

“Split between three stage areas, the Main Stage being more Soulful, The Den Stage focusing on Jazz and lastly the Retreat Stage focusing on Blues – there’s a truly a whole range to explore at Hideaway.

"We are delighted that Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Macy Gray and Beverley Knight to name but a few will all be joining us for our inaugural weekend, bringing some incredible performances that I know we’ll be talking about for years to come.”

The festival will take place from August 14 to 16.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Thursday at HideawayFestivals.co.uk

Ticket prices

Weekend Ticket (With Camping)

Adult – £100.00

Child (5-15, under 5 Free) – £30.00

Weekend Ticket (No Camping)

Adult – £75.00

Child (5-15 Years, Under 5’s Free) – £25.00

Saturday Day Ticket

Adult – £42.50

Child (5-15 Years, Under 5’s Free) – £15.00

Sunday Day Ticket

Adult – £42.50

Child (5-15 Years, Under 5’s Free) – £15.00

VIP Upgrade – £40.00

Campervan Tickets

12m – £180.00

6m – £120.00