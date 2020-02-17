POLICE have issued an e-fit image after a suspected thug threatened a woman who was walking her dog in Clacton.

The woman was attacked by the man while walking in Marine Parade East on Friday, January 31, at about 4.45pm.

A spokesman for the Essex force said the victim was threatened with violence during the incident.

"We have released this e-fit of a man we would like to identify after a dog walker was threatened and pushed while walking in Clacton," he added.

"We were called after a woman was threatened with violence while walking in Marine Parade East.

"The man continued to follow the victim before pushing her and shouting at her, causing further alarm and distress.

"He then walked away from the scene."

The suspect is described as being aged in his late 20s and early 30s, is 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing beige trousers with a padded brown coat.

Ward councillor Paul Honeywood said: "This sounds like a rather distressing incident for the victim and I hope that she makes a quick recovery.

"It must be quite intimidating to be followed like that and we should not tolerate this.

"We have had more police in the town centre recently following Essex Police's recruitment campaign, so hopefully we will see a clampdown on antisocial behaviour and violence.

"I'd ask for anyone who knows who the suspect is to get in touch with the police."

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/17266/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.