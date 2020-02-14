A FURTHER two people have been charged with alleged drugs offences as part of an operation to target criminals involved in drugs gangs in Clacton.

Clint Mason, 46, of Ramplings Avenue, Clacton, was arrested yesterday and has been charged with two counts of possession of heroin and two counts of possession of cocaine.

He admitted the charges when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (February 14), and was given a community order.

He must complete 40 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £105 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

The drugs will be destroyed.

Robert Chapman, 42, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday and has been charged with four counts of possession of heroin and two counts of possession of cocaine.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on March 17.

A third man, a 36-year-old from Clacton, was arrested on Wednesday February 12 on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class drugs and supplying controlled drugs.

He has been released on bail until Monday 9 March.

Fourteen people were arrested last week during drugs raids at addresses in Clacton, Colchester, Braintree and London on Thursday 6 February.

The arrests were part of a seven-month operation.