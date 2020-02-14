CLACTON Pier's director has spoken out after a section of the historic structure collapsed into the sea while work was being carried out.

Billy Ball has said work was taking place to put in a new area of concrete decking when a part of the iconic landmark collapsed.

A limited section was being cast in the far corner of the deck.

The aim was to ensure that the wet concrete being laid would not result in undue structural movement to the existing concrete deck.

Mr Ball has said that as this was taking place, however, excess vertical movement of the piles caused four bays of the existing slab to fail.

“This was being carried out under controlled conditions at a time when the tide was up and no one was under the Pier,” he said.

“Site personnel were carefully monitoring the pouring of the concrete when the collapse happened, and everyone was evacuated from that particular area which is now fenced off.”

Mr Ball added that similar tried and tested methods have taken place in other areas of the pier over the past ten years in which it has been owned by his family.

So far around 4,000 square metres of such work has been carried out and this area involves 140 square metres.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to ensure the Pier remains safe and serviceable, we go to extensive lengths to analyse and calculate the integrity of the existing structure before constructing any new attractions,” said Mr Ball.

“Our structural engineers are currently assessing the situation.”

The affected section of the ride deck was part of the area where the Stella's Revenge rollercoaster was previously positioned.

The thrilling ride, however, was recently dismantled as part of an ongoing project to reinvigorate the landmark with new attractions.

The space had been set aside for the new Looping Star ride, which is due to be opened in the Spring.