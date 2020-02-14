Updates as section of historic seaside pier collapses

News North Essex news Live blog: Section of historic Clacton Pier collapses By George King Last updated: A SECTION of Clacton Pier has collapsed into the sea, it has been reported. We will be documenting the developing situation here with live updates. 2 comments Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment Order by Oldest first Newest first Highest scored Lowest scored Loading comments... Suspend Last Updated: Reply Quote Edit Delete Report wrote: Post reply Save comment Cancel Are you sure you want to delete this comment? Yes, delete the comment No, keep the comment Report This Comment Report comment
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment