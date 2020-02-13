POLICE are on the hunt for three men who they want to speak to in connection with alleged drugs supply offences in Clacton.

Anthony Faulkner, 48, was last known to be living in Clacton, while Jack Horlick, 20, has links to the town and Dagenham.

The third man who Essex Police want to interview is Mark Browne, 42, who has links to Jaywick.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Clacton CID on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.