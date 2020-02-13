EMERGENCY services are at the scene of an accident involving three vehicles.

Traffic is building following an incident involving three vehicles in between the Weeley and Frating roundabouts near Shair Lane in Weeley.

The carriageway in Shair Lane is blocked and two ambulances remain at the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.36am with reports of a collision on the A133 in Tendring.

"We sent two ambulances, which are still at the scene."

Dan Anscomb, from Clacton, drove past the incident on his way to work, in the direction of the Frating roundabout.

He said: "I just drove past it after going up the Weeley bypass as I was heading to work towards the roundabout near the Manheim car auctions.

"I couldn’t really see much but it looked like a three car pile-up.

"The van looked like it got hit up the back pretty hard and there was another car there with no front end - it looked like someone didn't stop in time.

"There was two traffic police cars there, as well as two ambulances and one paramedic car."

A spokesman from Essex Police said the road has now been cleared, but they do not have any information regarding potential injuires.

They said: "This was a three vehicle collision reported to us at about 9.30am and the road was cleared at 11am. We don’t have information on any injuries.

More information as we get it.