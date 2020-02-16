Fixed penalty notices are an 'administrative alternative' to prosecution before a magistrates’ court.

It includes a fine and in most cases penalty points too.

If you are stopped for a motoring offence which can be dealt with in this way you will be issued a notice on the spot or through the post from the police.

If you accept guilt, pay the fine or collect the points, you will avoid a court summons, but if you challenge it you will have to appear in court.

A notice will be £50, £100, £200 or £300.

There are two types of fixed penalty notices - endorsable and non-endorsable.

An endorsable ticket means points on your licence – normally three points – while a non-endorsable ticket is a fine only.

If you commit a driving offence which is considered more serious, for example drink driving, you will end up in court.

The RAC has put together a list of offences which could land you with a fine and points.

£50 non-endorsable fixed penalty notice offences include:

Neglect of traffic regulations (e.g. failing to conform to traffic signs – give way, roundabout vehicle priority, box junction road markings)

Negligent use of motor vehicle (e.g. not in proper control, driver not having full view ahead, opening car door as to cause injury)

Vehicle registration and excise licence offences (e.g. registration mark not easily readable)

Motorway offences (e.g. stopping vehicle on hard shoulder without a valid reason)

Vehicle or part in dangerous or defective condition (e.g. window not clear and unobstructed, no windscreen wipers)

Neglect of pedestrian rights (e.g. not driving on the road)

Lighting offences (e.g. lamps not showing steady lights, misuse of head/fog lights)

Noise offences (e.g. causing unnecessary noise, sounding horn at night)

Load offences (e.g. exceeding weight restriction)

Cycle and motorcycle offences (e.g. cycling on footpath, motorcyclists not wearing protective headgear)

£100 endorsable fixed penalty notice offences include:

Speeding offences

Careless driving (e.g. middle lane hogging and tailgating and reckless overtaking)

Motorway offences (e.g. reversing on a motorway, driving on hard shoulder/central reservation, using lanes marked with red ‘X’ signs)

Neglect of traffic directions (e.g. not stopping at a red traffic light)

Neglect of pedestrian rights (e.g. stopping within limits of zebra/pelican/puffin crossing)

Load offences (e.g. danger of injury due to number of passengers or manner in which they are carried)

Motorcycle offences (e.g. carrying more than one passenger)

Unrestrained animals (e.g. distraction from unsecured dogs in the back seat)

£100 non-endorsable fixed penalty notice offences include:

Failure to wear a seat belt whilst driving

Vehicle test offence (using a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate)

£200 endorsable fixed penalty notice offences include:

Duty to identify driver

Using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving

£300 endorsable fixed penalty offences include: