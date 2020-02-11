SEVEN of the 14 people who were arrested following a series of successful dawn raids have appeared in court.

Essex Police teams carried out early morning drug raids across Clacton, Colchester, Braintree and London last Thursday.

Four of those arrested appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court the day after and are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 6.

Daron Noel, 42, of Lyndhurst Road, Holland-on-Sea, is charged with three counts of supplying heroin and two counts of supplying crack cocaine.

Owen Carter, 18, of Tony Rawson Way, Dagenham, is charged with being concerned in supplying heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

Tony Dove, 35, of Elm Grove, Clacton, is charged with two counts of supplying heroin and two counts of supplying crack cocaine.

Kenneth Blinkho, 30, of Dudley Road, Clacton, is charged with two counts of supplying heroin and one count of supplying crack cocaine.

Timothy Miller, 44, of Wellesley Road, Clacton, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs between September 1 and February 6.

He is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday March 6.

An eighth person, Timothea Hutchinson, 42, of London Road, Clacton, has also been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A court date is yet to be set.