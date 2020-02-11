A HEARTBROKEN partner of a loving father who was killed following a fatal collision has described the love of her life as a "kind, caring man".

Dean Clark, 41, died in The Street, in Little Clacton on Friday night after being involved in an incident with a van.

The car salesman, who leaves behind four children, sadly died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Mr Clark's partner has paid tribute to him and said his death has had a significant impact on her and his family.

"Dean has left a massive hole in our lives and we will miss him so much," she said.

"He was a kind, caring man and would always help anyone out if he could.

"He was a very social person and had lots of friends who meant a lot to him.

"He loved and adored his four children and always wanted the best for them.

"Everything he built-up and worked for was for them to have a good life.

"They are devastated that their dad has been taken away from them."

His partner first met Mr Clark when she was 16, and says she has been in love with him ever since.

She is now coming to terms with how to move forward without him in her life.

"He has always been the love of my life and that will never, ever change," she said.

"We all love him so much and I cannot imagine our lives without him.

"We will miss him so much. Life will never be the same without him."

Mr Clark also leaves behind his dad and brother, who said "we miss and love him so much", and his mother, who described him as "my world."

Following Mr Clark's death, Essex Police launched a murder investigation and a post-mortem examination concluded he had sustained traumatic chest injuries.

Craig Garton, 41, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, was arrested and charged with his murder and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday

The court heard the two argued outside of The Blacksmith Arms pub.

Garton is then accused of driving at Mr Clark and fatally striking him.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 6.