WARNINGS for more flooding along the north Essex coast have been issued.

Coastal and river villages and towns up and down the county were affected by high tides following Storm Ciara yesterday.

It lead to drivers becoming trapped on The Strood in Mersea sparking a rescue and beach huts being swept away in Brightlingsea.

A flood alert has been issued for the Essex coast from Clacton to and including, St Peters Flat and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries for this afternoon.

Residents have been told flooding is possible and have been told to be prepared.

The warning said: "This message has been issued because there is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 12.30pm and 2.30pm today, Tuesday February 11.

"Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.

"The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded.

"The detailed forecast for those that use it is for a peak level at Clacton of 3.04mAODN at 1.30pm, on Tuesday 11th February, which is 0.5m above tide tables, wind force 8, westerly (mAODN is height above average sea level, for more information refer to local tide tables).

"Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required."

What to do if you get a flood alert

A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible.

If you haven’t already done so, you should: