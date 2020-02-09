TRIBUTES have poured in for a man who died following a fatal collision which police are now treating as murder.

Dean Clark, 41, was killed on Friday night after a van collided with him in Little Clacton before fleeing.

Paramedics tried to save the car salesman, who lived in Little Clacton, but despite their best efforts, he sadly died at the scene.

Since the news of his death broke, there has been an outpouring of tributes paid online by those who knew him and those who didn’t.

One friend, who asked not to be named, met Dean through a former partner when she lived in Clacton.

She said his passing will have a big impact on the lives of a lot of people.

“It is such a shock and just so sad to hear,” she said.

“I haven’t seen Dean in a few years, but we have always kept in touch.

“Dean was a very nice man and he was very well known.

“He was really well liked and popular.

“A lot of people will miss him.”

Commenting on Facebook, many residents paid their respects and sent their condolences to any family and relatives Mr Clark may have.

Jeffery Lewis said: “Such a sad waste of life and horror for the family.

“RIP fella, my thoughts go to the family.”

Chanel Cooper, from Clacton, also paid tribute to Mr Clark.

She said: “RIP Deano, very sad to hear this news.

“Thoughts are with your family.”

Another comment from an online user, who goes by the name of Bigjez, suggests Mr Clark is survived by his children.

They said: ''R.I.P Deano - he certainly did not deserve to die, his children certainly did not need to lose a father they loved. Thoughts with his family at this time.''