A MAN has been arrested after police launched a murder investigation following a fatal collision.

Essex Police were called to The Street, in Little Clacton, just after 11pm last night (Feb 7).

Officers had been told that a man, in his 40s, had been involved in a collision with a van.

Paramedics were immediately informed and also attended the scene.

But despite their best efforts, the man sadly died at the scene.

Prior to the incident taking place, it was also reported there had been a fight not far from The Blacksmiths pub.

Essex Police are now treating the man's death as murder.

The van involved has been described as grey or silver Ford Transit with writing on the side.

It may have also been in collision with a car at the scene.

Reportedly, it then drove off in the direction of Morrisons and Tesco.

A short time later a 41-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is currently in custody.

A van has also been recovered.

Part of The Street has been cordoned off while our officers investigate and it is expected to remain closed into this afternoon.

A corden is also in place near the Firs Caravan Park.

Essex Police are urging anyone who saw what happened, or might have CCTV or dash cam footage, or any other information about the incident or what led up to it, to come forward.

If you have any information contact the police on 101 quoting incident 1341 of 7 February or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111