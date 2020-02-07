Two men died in a horror crash when a BMW left the road after travelling at "significantly" over the 30mph speed limit, an inquest has heard.

Daniel Rowland, from Brentwood, and Ricky Batchelor, from Benfleet, were found in the car in Point Clear Road, St Osyth, last August.

The inquest heard Mr Batchelor was over the drink drive limit but no exact reading was given.

The exact speed the car was travelling at could not be ascertained but the inquest did hear it was travelling at "significantly more than the 30mph limit".

Giving evidence Katherine Burke, from Essex Police’s forensic collision investigation unit, said the car was being driven on the wrong side of the road and hit a tree before landing on a driveway outside a home.

The inquest heard there were also three tyres on the vehicle which were below the legal limit for tread. One tyre was so worn, it was coming off the vehicle’s rim.

During the inquest, Mr Batchelor's family said: "He would never had got in the car if he wasn't fit.

"He hadn't had the car very long and hadn't check it all over."

Caroline Beasley-Murray, senior coroner recorded the pair died as a result of a road traffic crash.

