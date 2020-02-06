Lottery players have a chance to get their hands on an estimated £110 million EuroMillions jackpot.

If a single UK ticket-holder scoops the EuroMillions Super Jackpot, they will move into the eighth spot of the top 10 biggest National Lottery winners ever.

The draw rounds off a "winning week" for National Lottery players, according to Camelot, after 20 millionaires were made in Tuesday's draw on Millionaire Maker.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser said: "We've already created 20 new UK millionaires this week and we've got our fingers crossed that Friday will see UK players come up trumps again with a huge EuroMillions jackpot win.

"We're ready and waiting to welcome 2020's first jackpot winner after last year saw an incredible seven massive jackpots, worth hundreds of millions of pounds, won by UK players.

"We're urging all EuroMillions players to get their tickets as soon as possible to be in with a chance of scooping this Super Jackpot."