A DRUNKEN airline passenger was ordered to pay 100,000 Canadian dollars in compensation after his unruly behaviour caused a flight to be diverted.

Foul-mouthed 25-year-old Ben Iontton, from Colchester, was filmed being dragged from the grounded Tui Airlines plane by police officers.

He can be seen hurling verbal abuse at staff and passengers aboard a flight from London Gatwick to Los Cabos, Mexico.

A spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said: “At approximately 11.45am officers were advised a plane from London en route to Los Cabos was being diverted to the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport due to an unruly passenger.

“The plane landed at 12.03pm and was met by officers at the gate.

“Officers boarded the plane and placed a 25-year-old male from the United Kingdom under arrest for causing a disturbance.”

Officers later boarded the plane again, arresting a second unruly British national, 34-year-old Natalie Walker.

Hundreds of holidaymakers were forced to spend the night in Winnipeg following the chaos.

Iontton was initially charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft, uttering threats, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, assaulting a police officer and mischief over $5,000.

Walker, who police confirmed is unconnected to Iontton, was charged with mischief over $5,000 and disturbing the peace.

The pair appeared in a Winnipeg courtroom.

The court heard both had been drinking throughout the flight, with their actions delaying hundreds of passengers and costing the airline thousands of pounds.

Ionton admitted to charges of mischief (criminal damage) and assaulting an officer, while the other charges were left to lie on file.

He was sentenced to 30 days behind bars and given a 30 day period of unsupervised probation, with orders not to drink or take drugs.

Walker admitted both charges and was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment.

Both must pay $100,000 in restitution each - the equivalent to £58,000 - and a $200 victim surcharge.

Upon their release the pair will be deported back to the UK.