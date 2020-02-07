A WHOLE host of fun and interesting events are coming to north Essex this month.

Throughout the month, there will be numerous events celebrating Essex 2020.

Essex 2020 is the county’s biggest ever celebration of all things scientific and creative.

Over the year, there will be more than 365 science, technology, engineering, art and maths (STEAM) focused events and activities.

The events are designed to break down barriers to science and engineering and appeal to people of all ages in every corner of Essex.

Coming to north Essex this month, there are numerous STEAM related events.

On February 13, Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford will host a talk on cyber defence named Future of Cyber Defence: Ironman or Terminator.

Visitors will get the chance to see how technology is developing in the world of cyber security with some demonstrations of the latest tools.

For more information, email Chris Neale at programme@chelmsfordses.org.uk.

As half term begins, there will events from February 17 to 21 which appeal to a younger audience.

The Innovation Centre in Colchester is hosting the first ever video games making festival in Essex with the Signals Games Academy.

From Monday to Friday, for 16 to 18-year-olds there will be workshops and masterclasses to help train and inspire the next generation of British video game creators.

For more information or to sign up, contact Rachel Hipkiss at Signals by calling 01206 560255 or email rachel@signals.org.uk.

Colchester Castle will be the venue for a planetarium.

Visitors can witness the wonders of the night sky on February 18 and 20.

There will also be a historical side to the event enabling participants to learn about the Roman beliefs liked to the stars.

For more information, call Colchester and Ipswich Museums on 01206 282931 or email museums@colchester.gov.uk.