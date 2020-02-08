THE search for sneaky contestants with a knack for not being found has officially started for a forthcoming television programme

Producers from Shine TV are looking for applicants of all ages for the brand-new series of the hit Channel 4 show, Hunted.

Those who are lucky enough to be selected for the show, which first aired in 2015, will have to completely disappear and remain hidden from expert trackers.

As always, a lucrative prize pot of £100,000 is up for grabs, which be split evenly between any runaways who manage to evade capture.

The production company behind the programme is urging men and woman over the age of 18 from a variety of backgrounds and professions to apply to take part.

The closing date for applications is on Sunday February 23 and you can apply by visiting huntedapplications.com.