PASSENGERS will face disruption as rail upgrades and maintenance work will be carried out on the main lines between Colchester and London.

The works, which will improve the reliability of rail services in the area, will be carried out on Sunday and are intended to reduce track and signalling issues which often cause delays.

But it means rail replacement services will run between Sudbury and Marks Tey, Harwich to Manningtree and between Ipswich and Ingatestone.

The works will include track maintenance and repairs to the signalling systems at the Colchester station, as well as overhead wire renewals between Witham and Marks Tey.

Engineering teams will also clear the vegetation around the tracks.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s managing director, Anglia, said: “The main line is used by hundreds of trains every day which causes wear on the track and equipment.

“This package of upgrades and maintenance is vital to keep our passengers moving and reduce the number of delays.

“We’ve planned this for Sunday when fewer people use the railway.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said the company is sorry for any inconvenience which the engineering works might cause.

He added: “We will make sure customers can still complete their journeys, even if only part of it is by train.

“We have a busy railway and it’s important Network Rail keeps on top of maintenance so we can provide a punctual and reliable service for our customers.”

Passengers are advised to check with the train operator before they travel. For more information visit greateranglia.co.uk.

Network Rail own, operates and develops Britain’s railway infrastructure which includes 20,000 miles of track, 30,000 bridges, tunnels and viaducts and the thousands of signals and stations.