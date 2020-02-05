CUSTOMERS of a mobile network provider are warning others that there is a scam targeting them.

EE customers have received texts saying there is a problem with their bill, but the network provider says this is not true.

One victim said his wife received one of the texts and alerted EE.

He told people on Facebook: "Do not click on the link. Give EE a call. They are aware of this."

EE has said on its online forum that these messages can be very convincing and that if you receive the message to forward it to 7726 and it will be looked into.