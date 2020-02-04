THE Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind across Essex later this week.

The yellow warning, covering the whole of the UK, runs from 6pm on Saturday to 11.59pm on Sunday.

The weather forecaster warned strong winds may may bring disruption, including ferry delays and power cuts.

The Met Office urged people to take care along the coast, and watch out for spray and large waves.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts of 70mph, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west of the UK.

A spokesman for the forecaster said: "There will be some very strong winds that may bring disruption to parts of the UK this weekend.

"There could be delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

"Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray or large waves.

"There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs."