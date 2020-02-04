POLICE officers are on the hunt for a group of men who tried to break into a van during the early hours of the morning before fleeing the scene.

Essex Police were called to York Road, in Holland-on-Sea, shortly after 3am on Tuesday February 4 following reports of men acting suspiciously.

According to information received by the force, the men had attempted to gain access to a vehicle before they were challenged and immediately left the area.

Officers attended the scene and started what went onto to be an unsuccessful search for the people described.

Police say they are looking into the incident, and for the men, and enquiries are ongoing.