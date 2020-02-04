BREXITEERS in the Clacton constituency marked the historic moment the UK officially left the European Union.

After more than three years of political wrangling, Brexit finally happened at 11pm on Friday

The Clacton constituency voted almost 70 per cent in favour of leave during the referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU in 2016.

Former Clacton MP Douglas Carswell defected from the Conservatives to the UK Independence Party before calling a by-election in 2014 last week told the Gazette it was the people of Clacton who "triggered Brexit and got us out of the EU".

Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club hosted a Brexit Party/Wake fish supper on Friday evening, which was completely sold out.

Club chairman and Talk Radio presenter James Max said: "The event was sold out and raised necessary funds for the club.

"Both those who voted to leave and remain marked this historic occasion with a delicious meal of fish and chips washed down with a few drinks."

Brexit was also marked at Clacton Pier with its lighting switched to red, white and blue.

The lighting was changed on Friday evening and remained until the end of the weekend.

Union Jacks – which are usually taken down from their poles at the front of the landmark due to potential damage in strong winds – were also put back in place to commemorate the occasion.

Billy Ball, a director at the pier, said he felt it was important to mark such an important day in the country’s history.

“No one denies it was a very close vote in 2016, but whichever way people voted then it is now time to move on,” he said.

“We have spent the last three and a half years in limbo and that has not good for anyone, especially the business community.

“Following the general election, we now have a direction in which we can move forwards and we need to do so with positivity and as one.

“It is about uniting for a better future which we are all looking forward to.”

Former Essex Labour MEP Alex Mayer said she was proud to have been "part of the greatest peace and prosperity project of modern times" and was "deeply saddened to witness Britain’s biggest ever voluntary surrender of power and influence".

"As we leave, we shun shaping the rules in 27 others countries and shut ourselves out of the rooms where deals are struck," she added.

“We now enter the choppy waters of trying to get a trade deal done with the EU, by the self-imposed deadline of end of the year, at the same time as trying to sort out tricky issues like research collaboration.

“I will continue to make the positive case for as much co-operation and collaboration as possible with our closest allies and neighbours.”