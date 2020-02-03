A SUPERMARKET chain is recalling a range of vegan products due to fears they contain milk.

Iceland is recalling its No Cheese pizzas, pasties and macaroni cheese products as they may contain dairy, which is not stated on the labels.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk.

Shoppers are advised to return the products to the stores where they were purchased to receive a refund.