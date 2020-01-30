A MAN is said to have been punched in the face before having his wallet stolen by a hooded thief during an early morning robbery.

On January 26, between 4am and 5am, a man in his 20s was jumped while walking along Park Road, in Clacton, at the junction between Anchor Road.

He was reportedly punched in the face by a male attacker before falling to the floor.

The attacker, who is described as being about 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build, then pinched his wallet and escaped the scene down Park Road.

He was dressed in all black and wearing a hooded top with the hood up.

Essex Police are now investigating the robbery and are asking for anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.

Police also appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage or any other information to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/14637/20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.