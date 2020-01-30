Whirlpool is to recall an extra 5,000 washing machines after finding problems in three more models, adding to a recall of more than half a million units that were at risk of catching fire.
The company said models WMAQC641PUK, WMAQG741PUK and WMFG741GUK will be added to the recall list, and that it would contact all owners of the machines it is aware of.
The model numbers can be found in the recess inside the door or on the back of the appliance.
Whirlpool said it had located more than 165,000 of the machines on its recall list since launching a campaign to track them down earlier in the month.
It said in a statement: "Nearly two million people have contacted Whirlpool to check if their washing machines are part of the recall since the company announced the safety issue in mid-December.
"Over 90 per cent of these people have been given peace of mind that their appliances are not affected."
The recall started when customers discovered flaws with the washing machines' door locking system that can cause the devices to overheat and catch fire.
The problem affected Hotpoint and Indesit branded products sold in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018.
This is a full list of the models involved in the Whirlpool recall of fire-risk Hotpoint and Indesit branded washing machines.
Three models were added to the recall on Wednesday:
- WMAQC 641P UK Hotpoint
- WMAQG 741P UK Hotpoint
- WMFG 741G UK Hotpoint
These are the models that were previously recalled:
- FML 742P UK Hotpoint
- WMAOD 743G UK Hotpoint
- WMAOD 743P UK Hotpoint
- WMAQB 721P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMAQC 641P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMAQC 741G UK Hotpoint
- WMAQC 741P UK Hotpoint
- WMAQC 741P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMAQF 621G UK Hotpoint
- WMAQF 621P UK Hotpoint
- WMAQF 641 P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMAQF 721G UK Hotpoint
- WMAQF 721P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMAQL 621G UK Hotpoint
- WMBF 742G UK Hotpoint
- WMBF 742K UK Hotpoint
- WMBF 742P UK Hotpoint
- WMBF 742P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMBF 763P UK Hotpoint
- WMEF 722 BC UK Hotpoint
- WMEF 742 P UK Hotpoint
- WMEUF 722P UK Hotpoint
- WMEUF 743G UK Hotpoint
- WMEUF 743P UK Hotpoint
- WMFG 741P UK Hotpoint
- WMFG 741P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMFUG 742 P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMFUG 742G UK Hotpoint
- WMFUG 742P UK Hotpoint
- WMFUG 842P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMJLF 842P UK Hotpoint
- WMJLL 742P UK Hotpoint
- WMSAQG 621P UK Hotpoint
- WMXTF 742G UK Hotpoint
- WMXTF 742K UK Hotpoint
- WMXTF 742P UK Hotpoint
- WMXTF 742P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMXTF 842P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMYL 7151PS UK Hotpoint
- XWA 81252X K UK Indesit
- XWA 81252X W UK Indesit
- XWD 71452X K UK Indesit