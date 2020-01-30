FIREFIGHTERS have had to cut a driver out of a car after they became trapped following a crash which involved three vehicles.

Crews from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to St John’s Road, in Clacton, at 10.30am today.

A van and two cars had been involved in a road traffic collision near the Plant Centre leaving one woman trapped within her vehicle.

Emergency services including police officers and paramedics also rushed to the scene.

After just over half an hour, firefighters freed the trapped driver before leaving her within the care of the ambulance service.

An eyewitness at the scene, who has asked to not be named, said: “It happened right outside my house.

“There was a van and two small cars involved. Police, ambulance and firefighters were all in attendance.

“There were eight ambulance and fire officers working on the trapped person.

“The person has just been removed from the car and they are in the ambulance now.”

A spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed they had been called to the scene and succesfully cut the driver from their car.

They said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on St John’s Road in Clacton at 10:30am.

“On arrival, crews reported that three vehicles had collided and a woman was trapped in her car.

“Crews worked to release the woman by 11:05 and she was left in the care of the

Ambulance Service.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.23am with reports of a collision in St Johns Road, Clacton.

“We sent one ambulance, which is still at the scene.”

Traffic is said to be building as a result of the incident.

More information as we get it.