A new route offering flights from Stansted Airport to Istanbul will launch in March.

AnadoluJet, will flights to Sabiha Gokcen Aiport, in Turkey, starting on March 29.

All flights will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

AnadoluJet has been a trademark of Turkish Airlines since 2008, providing domestic flights to more than 100 million passengers for over 11 years.

This year will see its flight network expand internationally, with an additional 26 destinations in 16 countries to be added to its schedule.

Nick Sime, Head of Aviation Account Management at Stansted Airport, said: “We are delighted that AnadoluJet is launching flights to Istanbul from London Stansted Airport this spring.

"Flights between London Stansted and Turkey have always been extremely popular and this will provide our passengers with even more choice.

"I have no doubt that this new link will be an attractive option for both business and leisure passengers.

"We look forward to working with them and wish AnadoluJet every success with this new link from Stansted.”

Celal Baykal, Turkish Airlines’ General Manager in London, added: “AnadoluJet will maintain the example of Turkish Airlines and will open its doors to the world, carrying more passengers with our signature Turkish hospitality.

“With a number of international flight routes being added to this year’s schedule, we’re excited to offer new options to our new and existing AnadoluJet passengers and help them widen their world.”