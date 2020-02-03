A WIFE has paid tribute to her “outgoing and funny soulmate”.

Mick Dawson, from Clacton, was 48 when he died unexpectedly following two major heart attacks.

The motorcyclist was a well-known figure in both the area and the biker community and his death has sparked an outpouring of love and condolences.

The dad-of-five, who had a Vespa and several bikes, would regularly go to Great Bentley where he would enjoy riding and speaking with other like-minded bike enthusiasts.

Mick also loved listening to Madness and Ska music and had a particular passion for collecting hundreds of Hot Wheels toys as well as going metal detecting with his dad.

Scores of bikers, family members and friends attended his funeral.

Mick’s wife, Sally, 40, paid tribute to her husband of 13 years.

She said: “It was quite a shock when he died.

“We are all taking it day-by-day because we just all feel so lost.

“He was a brilliant dad, a happy soul and his family really was his world.

“Mick was outgoing and funny and he always had time for everyone – anyone could knock on his door and speak with him.

“If they had any problems, he would speak with them and help them out.

“He was such a lovely guy and he is a legend and will always be a legend.”

Sally and Mick met 19 years ago during what went onto be a life-changing karaoke night at the Queen’s Arms in Clacton.

They pair instantly felt a connection and married seven years later in a ceremony at the Colchester Register Office. They lived together in Jaywick for two years before moving to Clacton.

She said: “We just clicked as soon as we met each other – he was my soulmate.

“The day after we met, we just spoke all day and then I finally plucked up the courage to ask him out.

“Any problems we ever had, we came through them stronger than we were before.

“Our wedding day was the best day of my life, apart from having my children, and we were married for 13 happy years.”

Mick leaves his sister, brother, mum and dad, Sally and his five children.