THE director of a theatre ticketing firm has been convicted of fraudulent trading over money owed to Clacton's Princes Theatre.

Tendring Council prosecuted David Eve, of Great Totham, who was the sole director of Standing Ovation Entertainments.

Eve was convicted at Chelmsford Crown Court, following a two-week trial, of a single charge of knowingly carrying on a business with intent to defraud creditors between January 1, 2015, and June 1, 2017.

Standing Ovation Entertainments provided the box office for the Tendring Council-run Princes Theatre from October 2012 until January 2017.

The court heard Eve had not ring-fenced income from ticket sales to hand over to the council and instead used the cash to pay off other debts.

He had continued to operate the business, and failed to inform the council of the company’s financial problems, despite making a steadily worsening loss.

Eve will be sentenced at the court on March 6.

Council leader Neil Stock said he was pleased with the jury’s verdict.

“We acted swiftly once we became aware of potential improper conduct, which led to us taking this prosecution and charging Eve over the situation,” he said.

“We welcome this guilty verdict as recognition of Eve’s actions.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment further until the court case has completely concluded.”