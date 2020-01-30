A DETERMINED animal campaigner is set to embark on a monumental solo trek across the world and through war torn countries to raise awareness of the destruction of rainforests.

Jack Stanton, 37, is planning to walk and cycle more than 49,000 miles over the next three years from Walton to south east Asia and then back again.

His route will see him pass through more than 60 countries, including Yemen, the Netherlands, Turkey and Syria before concluding in Borneo.

Along the way, he says he will attempt to learn the languages of every country he visits, while also studying a Psychology degree with the Open University.

His aim is to then enrol at a university in Indonesia, so he can learn the legalities of land law before directly taking the fight to deforestation.

Mr Stanton, who has a son and daughter, said: “Ten years ago there was just 30 per cent of the Borneo forest left.

“I nearly went then but I had children.

“Now they are older, I feel it is time for me to go an help the Orangutans before the forest is gone.

“I want to change the world. I am going to travel around the border of every country I visit.

“I shall go through 36 different countries in Europe, starting in Holland where I will be picking up a Sparta Marathon bike for the journey.

“Then I will also be travelling through at least 33 countries in the Middle East and Asia.

“When I get to Yemen, if there is still a war going on then I will be walking straight through it and I will probably walk through Syria and Afghanistan as well.

“I want to learn all the legal elements that need to be known for me to be able to stop people being able to chop down rainforests when I arrive.”

Mr Stanton is hoping his inspiring efforts will raise more than £88,000 for seven different charities and to help fund his excursion.

One of these non-profit organisations is the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, which is dedicated to the conservation of the endangered Orangutan.

The threat of extinction of the apes has been aggravated by the destruction of rainforests and the expansion of palm oil plantations.

Mr Stanton said: “I am disappointed and sad at the lack of knowledge regarding palm oil.

“It is about time I started doing what I should have been doing before and I defy the world to not pay attention to what I am doing.”

To sponsor Jack Stanton’s journey visit tinyurl.com/selsntv.