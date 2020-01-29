A MOTHER has spoken of the “heart-wrenching” moment she was told her unborn son could suffer from the same rare disease as his older brother.

Charlotte Toms gave birth to Reggie, three, in December 2016, but a year later he was diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome.

The rare condition, which affects between one and ten males in every million, left Reggie with low platelets and a weak immune system.

The disease can also result in frequent and easy bleeding and bruising and chronic infections.

Charlotte, 30, and her husband Lionel, 30, from Clacton, were told he may not live past his teens but he has since had a potentially life-saving bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy.

Just a month before Reggie’s devastating diagnosis, Charlotte found out she was pregnant with her third child, Ernie, who is now 18-months-old.

When Reggie’s condition came to light, doctors informed her there was a significant chance Ernie could also be born with the syndrome.

After his birth, correlations between his condition and his brother’s were quickly established.

Ernie has now developed autoimmunity, meaning his body is currently attacking its own blood cells and he may also need a bone marrow transplant to survive.

“It is heart-breaking enough to be told your son would die without a transplant,” said Charlotte, “but to be told the baby you are carrying if a boy will have a 50 per cent chance of having the condition, is shattering.

“When we found out, it was a feeling of we will deal with whatever we have to face and keep moving forward. But it is heart-wrenching and brings back memories of what we went through with Reggie.”

While Reggie was being treated, the couple divided their time between Great Ormond Street Hospital and their home, where they cared for Ernie and older son, George, seven.

As a result, they were forced to give up their jobs as a social worker and restaurant manager and are now facing a similar back-and-forth lifestyle.

Ernie could spend up to three months in the hospital so a fundraising page has been set up to help cover the costs of travelling.

Charlotte said: “We understand the process now, but it doesn’t make it any easier when we are watching Ernie go through the same steps as Reggie did.

“For us as a family, it just means the finishing line has been moved.

“We have to take every day as it comes, as we don’t know what can happen next with the condition.

“We were so grateful for all the support we received when Reggie was going through this transplant and we appreciate everything that everyone has done already.”

Clacton Pier turned its lights green on Monday night - the colour of the transplant ribbon - in support of Ernie..

The pier’s Nigel Brown said: “They need all the help they can get, and we want them to know they are not alone, and people will be thinking of them and little Ernie.”

To donate, go to tinyurl.com/wsbocq9.