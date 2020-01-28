A TEENAGE cyclist's clothes were slashed as she bravely fought off three would-be robbers in Clacton.

The attempted robbery, during which the men tried to take a bike, took place at the BMX track in St John's Road on Sunday at about 8.20am.

The 19-year-old victim fought back after the men pulled her from her bike.

She later discovered her clothes had been slashed.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist reported an attempted robbery in Clacton on Sunday.

"The 19-year-old was reported she was using the BMX track off St John’s Road when she was approached by three men at around 8.20am.

"The men pulled her off her bike and attempted to steal it but the woman fought back and rode off.

"When the woman got to a place of safety, she noticed her clothing had been slashed."

The suspects are described as being white, aged between 16 and 20 and were wearing black Adidas tracksuits and baseball caps.

One of the suspects had black hair which was up in a small ponytail at the bottom of the cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/13802/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.