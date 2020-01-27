TOP Gear presenters sampled the delights of north Essex coast in the latest programme which was screened on Sunday.

Comedian Paddy McGuinness, ex-England cricketer Freddie Flintoff and motoring journalist Chris Harris embarked on a summer road trip across the Essex coast.

All driving clapped out convertibles, the final leg of their journey required them to drive from Horsey Island in Hamford Water to the mainland which included having to cross the causeway known as the Wade.

Mr McGuinness successfully drove his red Ford Escort to the mainland but water levels started to rise and Harris’ silver Mercedes’ engine cut out halfway across.

Flintoff soon followed suit in an ageing Chrysler LeBaron briefly pushing Chris’s car towards the mainland before the pair both became stranded.