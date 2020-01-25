The lottery jackpot has hit £8.9 million after no-one scooped the main prize in Saturday's draw.

The winning numbers were 18, 30, 33, 39, 54 and 55, with the bonus ball 21.

Set of balls number one and draw machine Lancelot were used.

No players pocketed £1 million by matching five numbers and the bonus ball, but 50 people bagged £1,750 each for matching five balls.

There was no top prize winner in the Thunderball draw, but three players took home £5,000 by matching five balls.

The Thunderball winning numbers were 04, 24, 25, 26 and 28, with the Thunderball 07.

There were also no winners of the £350,000 prize in the Lotto HotPicks which uses the same numbers as those selected in the Lotto draw, although one person matched four out of five to take home £13,000.