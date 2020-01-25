*WARNING: Spoiler alert if you haven't already watched the Christmas special*

GAVIN & Stacey fans were left wanting more after Nessa's shock proposal to Smithy at the end of the Christmas Day special.

In the closing moments of the one-off special, Ruth Jones’ character Nessa got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy (James Corden) – but before he could answer, the show cut to the credits.

But now murder mystery event organisers Killer On The Loose have dreamed up what might happen next - and they are inviting fans along for the ride.

Fans are being invited to a special dinner show based around the on-again-off-again couple's wedding at Burnley FC's Turf Moor.

It's not an official event but organiser Des Hinks decided to put on the show for fans to imagine what might happen next - and he's promising lots of surprises.

He said: “It’s not connected to the real show but it’s a comedy show based on the wedding of Nessa and Smithy, and how we imagine it would go.

“We’ll have food, and Smithy’s pub quiz for entertainment, with music and a lot of fun.

“I’m a huge fan of the show, I love it, so I wanted to do something around it.

“A lot of people asked us to do a Gavin & Stacey murder mystery show, so we were originally going to do that, but we thought this was a better idea in the end.

“It will be fun and we’re selling quite a number of tickets as people really like the idea.”

The Gavin & Stacey wedding dinner will be held on March 20, running from 7pm till late.

Guests can enjoy a three course meal like at a real wedding, and take part in an interactive comedy show, with actors playing the main characters of the hit show.

Gavin & Stacey returned to screens for a one off Christmas special last month and was hailed a success.

Characters Smithy and Nessa have had an on-and-off relationship throughout the show, and in the special episode, Nessa is seen proposing to Smithy.

Killer on the Loose host murder mystery events up and down the country.

For more info email events@kllerontheloose.co.uk or call 07816111150.