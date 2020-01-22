Big Mac fans will be able to buy the burger's special sauce in dipping pots from next month.

McDonald's customers in the UK will be able to buy the sauce in a pot for the first time ever.

A limited run of the pots will go on sale on February 12 and are expected to quickly sell-out with restaurant staff prepped for bulk orders and big queues.

The 50ml pots will retail for 50p each and will be available 24 hours a day.

They have a seven day shelf life and when they’re gone they’re gone.

In 2016, a Big Mac Special Sauce cartridge and gun reached bids in excess of £65,000 on eBay and was the last time customers in the UK were able to get their hands on the Special Sauce without buying a burger.