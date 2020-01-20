Commuters are facing disruption after a points failure means a number of trains will be cancelled or revised.

Services running between Liverpool Street and Stratford are affected.

Disruptions is expected until 8pm.

The following alterations are planned:

16.30 Liverpool Street to Norwich - starts at Colchester

16.52 Ipswich to Liverpool Street - terminates at Colchester

17.00 Liverpool Street to Norwich - stops additionally at Stowmarket

17.02 Liverpool Street to Norwich - starts at Stratford

17.08 Liverpool Street to Clacton - stops additionally at Shenfield

17.30 Colchester Town to Liverpool Street - terminates at Colchester

18.32 Liverpool Street to Ipswich - starts at Colchester

18.35 Liverpool Street to Clacton - stops additionally at Kelvedon

19.10 Liverpool Street to Ipswich - starts at Colchester

19.18 Liverpool Street to Clacton - stops additionally at Marks Tey

Cancelled routes:

18.10 Liverpool Street to Norwich - has been cancelled

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

If your journey with us has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare.