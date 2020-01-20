POLICE have issued an e-fit image after a thug left a woman seriously hurt following a violent attack in Clacton.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Flatford Drive at about 12.30pm on November 10, although details of the incident were not released by police until today.

The victim suffered a fracture cheekbone during the incident and a man in his 60s was also left with minor injuries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Detectives investigating an assault in Clacton have released an e-fit of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"A woman was left with a fractured cheekbone following the altercation and a man in his 60s was left with minor injuries.

"It was reported that at around 12.30pm on Sunday, November 10, the pair were approached on Flatford Drive, by a man described as being in his early 20s.

"He asked them for a lighter and then claimed he had a knife.

"The two victims went into a nearby property and, later, the man returned with two other men and assaulted them both."

One the men was described as being in his 40s, white and roughly 5ft 6in tall with a bald head.

The second was described as 6ft tall which short spiky hair and between 19 and 20 years old.

If you recognise the person in the e-fit or witnessed the incident, call the Clacton Local Policing Team on 101 quoting the crime reference 42/179467/19.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.