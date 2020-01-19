TWO thugs have been arrested after they had carried out a distraction burglary and stole expensive jewellery from a vulnerable woman in Walton.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 80s was the victim of a distraction burglary in Walton.

The victim was approached by three men in a white van near to Valley Farm on Monday, December 30, 2019 between 1pm and 1.30pm.

They gave her a lift back to her home in Gatefield Close and invited themselves in to give her a quote for further building work.

When the men left, the victim realised that expensive jewellery had been taken from her.

This included a Queen Elizabeth gold sovereign ring, a King George sovereign, gold diamond rings, several watches, and a wedding ring.

Two 19-year-old men, one from Ashford in Kent and the other from Vange, were arrested at the beginning of this month on suspicion of distraction burglary.

Both have been released on bail until Saturday 1 February.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and speak to Clacton CID.

“Please call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/750/20.

“You can also pass information to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting a report through their website.”