Detectives investigating a robbery in Clacton on Thursday have made an arrest.

It was reported a woman had been threatened in the car park of the ASDA store in Bull Hill Road between 10am and 11.15am on January 16.

She was forced to drive a man to a location near The Ship pub in Great Clacton before being robbed at knifepoint of a three-figure sum of cash and her mobile phone.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody for questioning.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/8341/20.