THREE men have now been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery which resulted in money being stolen from a grocery shop’s cash machine.

The East of England Co-op, in Coopers Lane, Clacton, was targeted just before 4.30am on Thursday January 9.

The suspects are believed to have gained access to the ATM machine by smashing the shop’s windows and forcing their way inside.

They then escaped the scene with an unknown sum of cash in a getaway vehicle which drove off in the direction of Chestnut Avenue.

Later that morning Essex Police officers closed off the area while they carried out forensic investigations and repairs were made.

According to a resident, who lives nearby and walked past the shop when taking her children to school, the machine’s wires were visibly hanging out.

Three men have now been arrested in connection with the incident after being reprimanded during the early hours of Thursday morning.

They have since been charged and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Saturday January 18.

Anthony Crowley, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, handling of stolen goods and possession of cocaine.

Ryan Flanagan, 36, of Clairevale in Hornchurch, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods, possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

James Whitlock, 35, of Alfred Terrace in Walton-on-the-Naze, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods and breach of a Serious Crime Prevention Order.