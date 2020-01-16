POLICE are hunting for a man after a mother was threatened with a knife during a robbery in a supermarket car park.

The woman, who was with her young child, was threatened with the weapon in the Asda car park, in Bull Hill Road, Great Clacton.

The incident happened between 10am and 11.15am.

Officers investigating the robbery have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "It was reported the man threatened the woman, who was with her young child, made her drive to a location near The Ship pub in Great Clacton, before dropping him off.

"The man also took a three-figure sum of cash and the woman’s mobile phone.

"The man has been described as being white, in his late 20s with decaying teeth and a birthmark or bruise under his right eye.

"Anyone who recognises the man pictured or someone matching the description is urged not to approach him."

St John's ward councillor Mark Stephenson said he was shocked to hear about the incident.

He said: "I imagine this must have been quite an ordeal for the woman and I hope she makes a quick recovery from it.

"I can't remember the last time we had something so serious happen in the St John's ward.

"When we previously had Section 60 powers given to police in the town centre, knife crime went down.

"I'd like to see those powers extended to other areas on a regular basis.

"I would like to see police have the power to stop and search anyone they suspect may be carrying a knife."

Witnesses should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 361 of January 16 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.