Holidaymakers can jet off to dozens new locations from Essex airports this year.

So if you are planning your next holiday - be it a city break, sightseeing or two weeks in the sun - here are the places you can fly to from Stansted and Southend's airports in 2020.

Kristiansand, Norway

Widerøe will launch the route to Kristiansand from Southend Airport just before Easter.

There will be daily flights.

Mumbai, India

Air India will run the direct flight from Stansted, starting in February.

The new three-times a week service begins on February 21 initially for the winter season.

Moscow, Russia

Flights to the Russian city have been launched from Stansted Airport.

Venice Treviso, Italy

Tourists will be able to get a taste of the Italian city when Ryanair launches flights to the location in April.

Enfidha, Tunisa

TUI will be flying to the Tunisian destination from Stansted Airport in summer 2020.

Bucharest, Romania

Tourists will be able to visit Romania's capital city when Ryanair launches flights from Southend in April.

Girona, Spain

Ryanair's new twice weekly service to Girona, in Spain, from Southend will begin in April.

Girona is 40 minutes away from the ever-popular Barcelona and is widely used by tourists to reach the city.

Belfast City

Virgin Connect now flies to the Northern Irish capital from Southend Airport.

Skiathos, Greece

TUI will be running flights to the Greek island from Stansted Airport from summer 2020.

Bergerac, France

Ryanair is set to run fights to Bergerac on northern bank of the Dordogne River from Southend Airport in the spring.

Edinburgh

Virgin Connect flies to the Scottish city from Southend Airport.

Glasgow

Virgin Connect now offers flights to the Scottish city from Southend Airport.

Amritsar, India

Holidaymakers are now able to fly to the destination in north-western India after Air India launched a service from Stansted.

Marseille, France

Flights to Marseille will begin in the spring when Ryanair starts flights from Southend.

Newcastle

Virgin Connect now offers flights to the city via Southend Airport.

Isle of Man

Virgin Connect now flies to the Isle of Man from Southend Airport.

Vilnius, Lithuania

Ryanair's route to Lithuania will launch from Southend Airport in the spring.

Jersey

Virgin Connect now flies to Jersey from Southend Airport.