AN application to turn an abandoned arcade into a charity-led youth centre and training facility for young people has now been given the greenlight.

Inclusion Ventures is a Jaywick-based organisation which is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable children from deprived areas.

Formed in the area in 2004, the charity specifically strives to help isolated youngsters aged between seven and 19, by providing them with opportunities and a safe space.

Last month, the charity submitted plans to rejuvenate the once-loved Wonderland Amusement, in Broadway, by turning it into a welcoming community hub.

Included in the application were blueprints to install a café and training kitchen, as well a space for recreational and educational activities for young people.

The neighbouring shop, which was a carpet store but is now vacant, was also part of the charity’s plans, with an office, therapy room and training room all proposed.

Tendring Council has now given Inclusion Ventures the go-ahead to regenerate the historic buildings, which are currently described as being in a poor condition.

The development must be started within the next three years and take into consideration the seaside village’s risk of flooding.

The youth club will be accessible between 9am and 9pm from Monday to Friday, 10.30am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 10.30am to 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The office located next door will adopt more standard operating hours, opening at 9am until 5pm from Monday to Friday, and being closed on the weekends.

Dan Casey, ward councillor for Jaywick Sands and West Clacton, praised the council's decision to approve the application and said the hub will be a major boost for young people in the area.

He said: “It is really fantastic news because Inclusion Ventures do really splendid work and sometimes under difficult conditions.

“To get a hub like this in the centre of Jaywick centre and near the beach will be absolutely brilliant – I am delighted for them.

“They have been working hard in the area for a long time now but this new building which will come into force looks superb.

“It’s fantastic for the charity and everyone involved in it.”